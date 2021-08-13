Sequoia, ICICI Venture-backed Go Fashion India files IPO papers

Go Fashion India, the operator of women’s wear brand Go Colors that is backed by Sequoia and ICICI Venture has filed draft documents with the capital markets regulator to raise funds via an initial public offering.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares for Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale by promoters PKS Family Trust and VKS Family Trust and investors Sequoia Capital India Investments IV, ICICI Venture’s India Advantage Fund Series 4 I and Dynamic India Fund S4 US I, the company said while filing the draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The PKS Family Trust and the VKS Family Trust will each sell 745,676 shares. Sequoia Capital India will offload 7.49 million shares, India Advantage Fund will sell 3.31 million shares and Dynamic India Fund will sell 576,684 shares.

The company sells leggings and churidars, pants, jeggings, palazzos and lounge wear and had a market share of about 8 percent in the branded women’s bottom-wear market in FY20. It will use the proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to fund the rollout of 120 exclusive brand outlets and to meet working capital requirements, besides general corporate purposes.

Promoters Prakash Kumar Saraogi, Gautam Saraogi, Rahul Saraogi, PKS Family Trust and VKS Family Trust hold a 57.47 percent stake in the company. Sequoia Capital India holds 28.73 percent, ICICI Venture 12.69 percent and Dynamic India Fund, a private equity fund in Mauritius, has 1.1 percent.

Go Fashion offers apparel in over 50 styles in more than 120 colours. It is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing a range of women’s bottom-wear products branded Go Colors. It is among the few apparel companies in India to have identified the market opportunity in this segment and has acted as a "category creator" for bottom-wear.

The company has a network of 450 exclusive brand outlets (including 15 kiosks operated and owned by the company and 11 franchise stores) that are spread across 23 states and Union Territories, giving it better operational control and greater store profitability.

In addition, the company sells its products on its own website and online marketplaces and through multi-brand outlets.

The share of the organised retailing of women’s apparel increased to 27 percent in FY20 from 19 percent in FY15 and is expected to widen to 42 percent by FY25 on the back of a growing female population, increasing number of working women, fashion trends, and rising spending power of consumers.

The organised women’s bottom-wear market is expected to reach Rs 9,240 crore with a share of 38 percent in FY25, increasing at a CAGR of 24.3 percent until 2025.

Listed peers that can be compared with Go Colors are Page Industries, Trent, Bata India, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and TCNS Clothing Company.

Go Fashion India made a loss of Rs 3.54 crore on revenue of Rs 250.67 crore in FY21, impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Profit in FY20 rose 70 percent to Rs 52.63 crore and revenue climbed 37 percent to Rs 392 crore from the previous financial year.

JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers for the public issue. The company’s shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Indus Law are the legal advisors to the issue.