Senco Gold raises Rs 121.49 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Kolkata-based jewellery retailer Senco Gold has raised Rs 121.49 crore from 21 anchor investors on July 3, ahead of its IPO opening. The anchor portion is a part of qualified institutional investors.

The company in a filing to exchanges said it has finalised allocation of 38.32 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 317 per equity share, the upper price band.

Marquee investors, which invested in the company via anchor book, included Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust, Nippon Life India, Whiteoak Capital, Jupiter India Fund, Bandhan Mutual Fund, Templeton India Value Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Max Life Insurance Company, BNP Paribas Arbitrage - ODI, Societe Generale, and Elara India Opportunities Fund.

Senco Gold, the largest organised jewellery retail player in the eastern region of India based on the number of stores, will open its Rs 405-crore public issue for subscription on July 4, with a price band of Rs 301-317 per share. The offer will close on July 6.

The initial public offering comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 270 crore, and an offer for sale of Rs 135 crore by its investor SAIF Partners India.

The company will mainly be utilising fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements, besides general corporate purposes.

Half of the IPO size is reserved for qualified institutional investors, 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the rest 35 percent for retail investors.

Senco Gold primarily sells gold and diamond jewellery, apart from jewellery made of silver, platinum and precious and semi-precious stones.