Senco Gold IPO subscribed 26 percent on debut, retail portion booked 46 percent

The initial public offering of Senco Gold has subscribed 26 percent by the morning on July 4, the first day of bidding, with it receiving bids for 24.91 lakh equity shares against an IPO size of 94.18 lakh shares.

Retail investors have bought 46 percent shares of the allotted quota, while the portion set aside for high networth individuals was subscribed to 16 percent.

Qualified institutional buyers are yet to start putting in their bids.

Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional investors. High networth individuals will get 15 percent shares in the offer and 35 percent will go to retail investors.

The Kolkata-based jewellery company is planning to mop up Rs 405 crore via its maiden public issue, with a price band of Rs 301-317 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 270 crore by the company and an offer for sale of Rs 135 crore by investor SAIF Partners.

The company already raised Rs 121.49 crore via its anchor book which received good response from investors. As a result, the issue size has been reduced to 94.18 lakh equity shares, from 1.34 crore shares before the anchor book.

Whiteoak Capital, Jupiter India Fund, Templeton India Value Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Max Life Insurance Company, BNP Paribas Arbitrage - ODI, and Societe Generale are some of the investors in the anchor book.

The fresh issue proceeds are mainly utilised for the working capital requirements of the company, besides general corporate purposes.

The offer will close on July 6.

Senco Gold, with a history of more than five decades, operates its jewellery business through 75 owned showrooms and 61 franchisee showrooms.