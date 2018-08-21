Senco Gold files IPO papers with SEBI, to raise Rs 600 cr

Jewellery retail player Senco Gold has filed the draft red herring prospectus with capital market regulator SEBI for its initial public offering on August 20.

The offer comprises of equity shares of Senco aggregating up to Rs 600 crore.

The company proposes to utilise its issue proceeds for establishment of new showrooms; working capital requirements; and general corporate purposes.

Senco is primarily engaged in selling gold and diamond jewellery and also sell jewellery made of silver, platinum and precious and semi-precious stones and metals.

Presently, it has 93 showrooms in 72 cities and towns.

Senco is the largest organised jewellery retail player in the eastern region of India based on number of stores (74) – amongst east based as well as national players, according to CRISIL report.

Company's revenue from operations has increased at a CAGR of 20.23 percent and profit for the year has increased at a CAGR of 116.82 percent from FY16 to FY18.

IDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings, Emkay Global Financial Services and YES Securities (India) are the book running lead managers. Its equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.