App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Senco Gold files IPO papers with SEBI, to raise Rs 600 cr

Senco Gold proposes to utilise its issue proceeds for establishment of new showrooms; working capital requirements; and general corporate purposes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jewellery retail player Senco Gold has filed the draft red herring prospectus with capital market regulator SEBI for its initial public offering on August 20.

The offer comprises of equity shares of Senco aggregating up to Rs 600 crore.

The company proposes to utilise its issue proceeds for establishment of new showrooms; working capital requirements; and general corporate purposes.

Senco is primarily engaged in selling gold and diamond jewellery and also sell jewellery made of silver, platinum and precious and semi-precious stones and metals.

Presently, it has 93 showrooms in 72 cities and towns.

Senco is the largest organised jewellery retail player in the eastern region of India based on number of stores (74) – amongst east based as well as national players, according to CRISIL report.

Company's revenue from operations has increased at a CAGR of 20.23 percent and profit for the year has increased at a CAGR of 116.82 percent from FY16 to FY18.

IDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings, Emkay Global Financial Services and YES Securities (India) are the book running lead managers. Its equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 04:02 pm

tags #IPO - News #Senco Gold

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.