you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Senco Gold files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 600 crore via IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises equity shares of Senco Gold aggregating up to Rs 600 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jewellery retailer Senco Gold has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 600 crore through an initial public offering. The company is primarily engaged in selling gold and diamond jewellery and also sell jewellery made of silver, platinum and precious and semi-precious stones and metals.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises equity shares of Senco Gold aggregating up to Rs 600 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi.

Funds raised through the issue will be used for financing the establishment of new company operated showrooms, to fund working capital requirements and for other general corporate purposes.

In addition, the company said it expects to achieve the benefit of listing its equity shares on the stock exchange. IDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings, Emkay Global Financial Services and YES Securities will manage the company's initial share-sale.

The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE. Presently, the company has 93 showrooms in 72 cities and towns and an employee strength of 1,290.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #India #IPO - News #SEBI #Senco Gold

