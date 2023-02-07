English
    Sebi returns Go Digit General Insurance IPO papers; Company to refile documents in due course

    The company had filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in August 2022 to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST
    Markets regulator Sebi has returned the preliminary IPO papers of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, a firm backed by Canada-based Fairfax Group, and now the company is looking to refile the documents with certain updates.

    Go Digit's proposed IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.94 crore equity shares by a promoter and existing shareholders. In the OFS, Go Digit offers to sell 10,94,34,783 equity shares.

    According to an update with Sebi on Tuesday, the markets regulator has returned the draft papers on January 30.