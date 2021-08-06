MARKET NEWS

SEBI reduces lock-in period of pre-IPO securities held by persons other than promoters to 6 months

SEBI also announced that the lock-in period of promoters shareholding shall be for 18 months from allotment in IPO/FPO.

Moneycontrol News
August 06, 2021 / 06:10 PM IST
File image of the SEBI Headquarters in Mumbai (Image: Reuters)

File image of the SEBI Headquarters in Mumbai (Image: Reuters)

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on August 6 decided to relax the norms for lock-in period of pre-initial public offering (IPO) securities. The time period of such lock-in securities held by persons other than promoters will be for six months, it said.

The current lock-in period for pre-IPO securities by persons other than promoters was one year.

SEBI also announced that the lock-in period of promoters shareholding shall be for 18 months from allotment in IPO/FPO, lower than the current lock-in period of three years.

The changes shall be subject to below conditions: if the object of the issue involves only offer for sale, and if the object of the issue involves fundraising for other than the capital expenditure for a project, the regulatory body said.

The third condition is that in case of combined offering (fresh issue + offer for sale), the object of the issue involves financing for other than capital expenditure for a project, it added.

In other major announcement, SEBI said companies are allowed to give share-based employee benefits to employees exclusively working for such companies or any of its group entities.

To bring the change into effect, it has approved the merger of SEBI (Issue of Sweat Equity) Regulations and SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulation into a single regulation - SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.

"The companies will have flexibility in switching the administration of their schemes from the trust route to the direct route and vice versa with the approval of the shareholders, subject to the condition that the switch is not prejudicial to the interest of the employees," a press release issued by SEBI following its Board meeting noted.
