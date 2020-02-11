SEBI may give IPO nod to SBI Cards today, launch by Feb-end: Report

SBI Cards and Payment Services, a subsidiary of the country's largest lender State Bank of India, is likely to receive approval from capital market regulator SEBI for its initial public offering today, reported CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.

The business channel has learnt from sources that the regulator might have already approved the issue and the merchant bankers could get information about approval later on February 11.

The company is likely to raise approximately Rs 5,500-6,000 crore through its IPO, sources said, adding the IPO would value the company at approximately Rs 55,000-60,000 crore.

SBI Cards is likely to launch its IPO towards the end of February, according to sources.

As per the DRHP filed with SEBI in November last year, the public issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 13,05,26,798 equity shares.

The offer for sale includes up to 3,72,93,371 equity shares by SBI and up to 9,32,33,427 equity shares by CA Rover Holdings.

SBI Cards intends to use the proceeds of the fresh issue for augmenting its capital base to meet future capital requirements.

State Bank of India holds a 74 percent stake in SBI Cards and the rest is held by CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners IV.

The book running lead managers to the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) and SBI Capital Markets.