SBI's credit card business IPO to open on March 2

The $1.25 billion initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Cards and Payment Services, the credit card arm of State Bank of India (SBI) , will open on March 2, according to its prospectus.

The company plans to issue new shares worth Rs 5 billion and will offer up to 130.5 million shares for sale, the prospectus, dated February 18, showed.

The bidding process will close on March 5.