you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

SBI's credit card business IPO to open on March 2

The company plans to issue new shares worth Rs 5 billion and will offer up to 130.5 million shares for sale, the prospectus, dated February 18, showed.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The $1.25 billion initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Cards and Payment Services, the credit card arm of State Bank of India (SBI) , will open on March 2, according to its prospectus.

The bidding process will close on March 5.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 11:45 am

tags #IPO - Upcoming Issues #SBI #SBI Cards and Payment Services

