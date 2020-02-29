App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI Cards raises Rs 2,769 crore from anchor investors

The company plans to issue new shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 13,05,26,798 equity shares.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SBI Cards and Payment Services, the credit card arm of State Bank of India (SBI), has raised aggregating to Rs 2,768.55 crore from 74 anchor investors. The initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on March 2 and will close on March 5.

The company has allotted 36,669,589 equity shares at Rs 755 per equity share (upper end of the Price Band) to the anchor investors (including 12 mutual funds through 48 schemes) prior to the bid opening date of March 4, 2020.

Close

The company plans to issue new shares worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 130,526,798 equity shares.

related news

As a part of the offer for sale, parent company SBI will sell up to 37,293,371 shares and CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of the Carlyle Group, will sell up to 93,233,427 shares.

SBI Cards proposed to raise Rs 10,289 crore at the lower end of the price band (Rs 750 per share) and Rs 10,355 crore at the upper end (Rs 755 per share).

Investors can make bids for a minimum of 19 equity shares and in multiples of 19 equity shares thereafter.

The book running lead managers for the offer are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) and SBI Capital Markets.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

SBI owns 74 percent and remaining 26 percent held by CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of the Carlyle Group, owns as of December 31, 2019.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 11:48 am

tags #IPO

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.