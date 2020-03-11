SBI Card IPO: Grey market indicates listing gains may be capped

The fears of a global slowdown due to coronavirus becoming a pandemic has led to a sharp correction in global equities. It is now taking a toll on the grey market premium of SBI Cards and Payment Services, a subsidiary of the country's largest lender State Bank of India.

The grey market was earlier quoting the scrip at a premium of Rs 350-380 per share on the issue price of Rs 755. It fell to Rs 65-70 on March 11, the day of allocation of shares.

Experts feel that the 80 percent fall in premium was expected given the current equity market environment.

"This decline is only after a sharp correction in Nifty in the past few weeks and can be attributed to a culmination of various factors. Coronavirus fears can be one reason but then the US 10-year bond yields are below 1 percent and there is fear psychosis across the globe over escalation of virus issues. Hence, the fall in SBI Cards’ premium in the grey market can be a pure sentimental effect," Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst at Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

The Rs 10,340-crore public issue of SBI Card received a stellar response from investors and was oversubscribed by 26.54 times during March 2-5.

However, the coronavirus-led sell-off may affect its listing price.

COVID-19 has spread to over 112 countries with more than 1.13 lakh infected cases and over 4,000 deaths. The number of new cases is rising constantly putting major economies on red alert.

This has led to a sell-off in Indian equities as well. Since February 19, the Nifty and Sensex fell more than 13 percent, in line with global peers amid global recession fears.

Impact on Listing

Allocation of SBI Card shares is due later today and listing is expected to be on March 16.

Experts expect the scrip to list at "much-lesser" premium if not flat.

"We believe the expected 40 percent premium has now to shrink only 8-10 percent. Even, further fall is expected if the COVID-19 virus spread its roots rapidly in India too," Manali Bhatia, Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd said.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited - Investment Advisor also said, "Grey market premiums have been declining due to coronavirus-led market turmoil. Because of this, it is expected that there would not be any significant listing gains from the IPO."

Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research, Mehta Equities also does not expect any big upside listing. "The current grey market premium suggests the listing for SBI Card could be around Rs 800-850 versus earlier expectation of more than Rs 1,000-1,100 per share."

According to Nirali Shah, coronavirus panic can lead to a subdued listing.

Nonetheless, experts are optimistic about the long-term growth of the stock.

"For the long term horizon, SBI Card would do well. Hence, investors should hold the stock for next few years for good returns," Gaurav Garg said.

Nirali Shah also said eventually markets will recognize the potential of SBI Card and investors will receive smart appreciation in the medium term.

Prashanth Tapse, too, said the business visibility of SBI Card is healthy in the longer term.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.