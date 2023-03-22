 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SBFC Finance refiles DRHP; IPO size reduced from Rs 1600 crore to Rs 1200 crore

Ashwin Mohan
Mar 22, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

The initial share sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 750 crore and an Offer for Sale of Rs 450 crore

Mumbai-based SBFC Finance Limited, a non-deposit-taking non-banking finance company (NBFC-ND-SI) has refiled draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and reduced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) size to Rs 1200 crore from Rs 1600 crore planned earlier. The initial share sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 750 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs 450 crore.

The company had filed preliminary IPO papers with SEBI in November last year.

The OFS comprises up to Rs 207.75 crore by Arpwood Partners Investment Advisors LLP, Rs 50.99 crore by Arpwood Capital Private Limited, Rs 41.26 crore by Eight45 Services LLP, and Rs 150 crore by SBFC Holdings Pte. Ltd. The offer also includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees.