SBFC Finance mops up Rs 304.42 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Non-banking finance company SBFC Finance has raised Rs 304.42 crore from 37 anchor investors on August 2, ahead of the issue opening.

The company in its filing to the exchanges said it has finalised allocation of 5.34 crore equity shares to anchor investors at a price of Rs 57 per share.

Marquee investors participated in the anchor book included Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Amansa Holdings, Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, Steadview Capital Master Fund, Carmignac Portfolio, Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP, and Natixis International Fund.

Among others, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Tata Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Tata AIA Life, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Max Life Insurance, and DSP India Fund also invested in the company via anchor book.

"Out of the total allocation of 5.34 crore equity shares to the anchor investors, 2.23 crore shares were allocated to 10 domestic mutual funds through a total of 18 schemes," the company said.

SBFC Finance, which is backed by private equity company Clermont Group and investment bank Arpwood Group, is planning to raise Rs 1,025 crore via public issue which consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 425 crore by promoter Arpwood Group.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 54-57 per share.

The MSME-focussed NBFC will open its initial public offering on August 3. The offer will close on August 7.

The net fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for augmenting SBFC's capital base to meet future capital requirements arising out of the growth of the business and assets.

Corporate promoters Clermont Group-owned firms SBFC Holdings Pte Ltd and Clermont Financial Pte Ltd, and Arpwood Group-owned Arpwood Capital and Arpwood Partners Investment Advisors LLP hold 80.48 percent shareholding in the company.