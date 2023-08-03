SBFC Finance IPO subscribed 83% on day 1, retail portion fully booked

SBFC Finance IPO has received good response

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The public issue of SBFC Finance received good response on its first day of bidding, August 3, as the offer has subscribed around 83 percent with bids coming in at 11.04 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 13.35 crore shares.

We have seen all kind of investors stepping in to support the issue. Retail investors have bought 1.1 times the allotted quota, while high networth individuals' portion was booked 1.3 times.

Qualified institutional buyers have bid 0.3 percent shares of the portion set aside for them, while the part reserved for employees was booked 67 percent.

The company has reserved Rs 10.25 crore worth shares for its employees, who will get those shares at a discount of Rs 2 per share to the final offer price, while half of the issue size is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15 percent for high networth individuals, and the rest 35 percent for retail investors.

Capital infusion

The private equity company Clermont Group and investment bank Arpwood Group-backed non-banking finance company intends to raise Rs 1,025 crore via its maiden public issue, which consists of a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore worth of shares and an offer for sale of Rs 425 crore by Arpwood Group.

Of this, Rs 304.42 crore has already been raised by the company via the anchor book, a part of QIB, on August 2. The professionally managed NBFC has seen healthy response for its anchor book. Amansa Holdings, Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Steadview Capital Master Fund, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP, and Carmignac Portfolio were the investors in the company via the anchor book.

In addition, it had already mopped up Rs 150 crore by allotting 2.72 crore equity shares to Amansa Investments, at a price of Rs 55 per share, via pre-IPO placement, before filing the RHP with RoC.

Also Read: SBFC Finance IPO opens: Does this lender have anything new to offer?

The price band for the offer, which closes on August 7, is Rs 54-57 per share.

The MSME-focussed company is going to utilise its fresh issue proceeds mainly for augmenting its capital base to meet future capital requirements arising out of the growth of the business and assets.

The non-deposit taking NBFC, with a diversified pan-India presence of 152 branches across 120 cities, has an AUM of Rs 4,943 crore in FY23, with nearly 31 percent in the North, 38.5 percent in the South, and nearly 31 percent in the West and East.

Also read: SBFC Finance IPO opens | 10 things to know before buying shares

The Mumbai-headquartered SBFC Finance focuses on disbursing loans with a ticket size in the range of Rs 0.5 million to Rs 3.0 million, and as of March 2023, 87.27 percent of its AUM (assets under management) had a ticket size within this range.

Around 80 percent of its AUM was in the secured MSME loans segment, 17 percent in loans against gold, and the rest is unsecured loans as of March FY23.