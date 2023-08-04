SBFC Finance IPO Day 2: Offer subscribed 3.53 times

SBFC Finance IPO continues to garner healthy response from investors

The initial public offering (IPO) of SBFC Finance continued to get a healthy response from investors on August 4, the second day of subscription, with bids coming in for 47.11 crore shares against the offer IPO size of 13.35 crore shares. The issue was subscribed 3.53 times by afternoon.

High networth individuals and retail investors bought 7.51 times and 3.59 times their allotted quotas, while qualified institutional investors (QIIs) bid for 52 percent of the shares set aside for them.

Employees, who have Rs 10.25 crore worth of shares set aside for them, bought 1.85 times their portion. They will get shares at a discount of Rs 2 apiece to the final offer price.

The price band for the offer, which closes on August 7, has been fixed at Rs 54-57 a share.

Half of the IPO has been reserved for QIIs, 15 percent for HNIS and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

The non-banking finance company, backed by Clermont Group and Arpwood Group, is looking to raise Rs 1,025 crore, of which Rs 304.42 crore was raised through the anchor book at a price of Rs 57 a share on August 2.

Amansa Holdings, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Ashoka India Opportunities Fund, Steadview Capital Master Fund, Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP, Carmignac Portfolio, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential and Kotak Mahindra Trustee are some of the anchor investors.

Anchor investors are institutional investors who are invited to subscribe the shares before an IPO opens for subscription to shore up investor confidence.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 425 crore shares by Arpwood Group.

The fresh issue proceeds will be used to augment the company's capital base for meeting the requirements of an expanding business and assets.

SBFC Finance is focused on secured MSME loans and loans against gold, which contributed 80 percent and 17 percent to its total assets under management (AUM) of Rs 4,943 crore in FY23. It has 152 branches in 120 cities in India.

