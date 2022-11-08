SBFC Finance files papers for Rs 1,600-crore IPO

Mumbai-based non-banking finance company SBFC Finance has filed draft documents with the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 1,600 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The public issue comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 850 crore by promoters, the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) said.

SBFC Holdings Pte Ltd, Arpwood Partners Investment Advisors LLP, Arpwood Capital and Eight45 Services LLP will offload shares worth Rs 850 crore.

The company may consider fund raising of Rs 150 crore through pre-IPO placement before the filing of red herring prospectus with the registrar of companies.

The fresh issue proceeds of Rs 750 crore will be utilised for augmenting capital base to meet future requirements, while the offer for sale money will go to selling shareholders, DRHP said.

Promoters hold 92.92 percent shareholding in SBFC Finance and the rest is held by public shareholders.

Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

SBFC offers secured MSME loans and loans against gold. Among MSME-focused NBFCs in India, the company claims have one of the highest assets under management (AUM) growth, at a CAGR of 40 percent during FY19-FY22. As of June FY23, its AUM stood at Rs 3,628.3 crore.

It had a robust disbursement growth at a CAGR of 39 percent during the same period.

The company serves customers in tier II and III cities, having a footprint in 104 cities, spanning 16 Indian states and two union territories, with 135 branches as of June 2022, draft documents said.

It largely focusses on disbursing loans with a ticket size in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh and as of June 2022, 84.73 percent of its AUM had a ticket size within this range.

Also read: Sah Polymers, Sula Vineyards get Sebi's nod to float IPOs to raise funds

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the lead managers to the offer.