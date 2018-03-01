App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Feb 28, 2018 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sarveshwar Foods SME IPO to open on March 5, price band at Rs 83-85

Sarveshwar Foods is primarily engaged in the business of processing and marketing of various types of rice in the domestic and international markets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sarveshwar Foods, engaged in the business of processing and marketing of branded and un-branded basmati and non-basmati rice, entered the capital market with an initial public offer of 64, 67,200 equity shares. The company has fixed price band at Rs 83-85 per share.

The funds raised through the public issue are proposed to be utilised to part finance the working capital requirement, invest in subsidiary- Himalayan Bio Organic Foods Private Limited, meet issue expenses and for general corporate purposes.

Established in 2004 and headquartered in Gummat in Jammu & Kashmir, Sarveshwar Foods is primarily engaged in the business of processing and marketing of various types of rice in the domestic and international markets.

Company currently operates through two rice milling and processing facilities i.e. at Seora (Unit I) and SIDCO (Unit II).

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The book running lead managers to the issue are Keynote Corporate Services Limited, Small Industrial Development Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates Limited. Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar to the issue.

tags #IPO - Upcoming Issues #Sarveshwar Foods

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC