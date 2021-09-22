MARKET NEWS

Sansera Engineering IPO share allotment expected today: How to check status

Sansera Engineering IPO: The status of the applications can be checked on the websites of the BSE and the IPO Registrar.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST
 
 
Auto ancillary company Sansera Engineering is expected to finalise the allotment of shares today, September 22 after its initial public offering attracted strong subscription.

The status of the applications can be checked on the websites of the BSE and the IPO Registrar.

Investors can check the allotment status on the BSE website:

a) Select Equity in issue type
b) Select Sansera Engineering in issue name
c) Enter Application Number and PAN

d) Check the ‘I’m not a robot’ box and click on Search

Alternatively, the application status can be checked on the IPO registrar website:

a) Select PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID
b) Select Sansera Engineering IPO in dropdown

c) Enter either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID and click on Search.

Investors who haven't been allotted shares will get refunds in their bank accounts on September 22. Shares will be credited directly to the demat accounts of successful investors on September 23 and trading in the shares will start on the BSE and NSE on September 24.

Investors who are not allotted shares will get refunds in their bank accounts on September 22, and shares will be credited directly to the demat accounts of successful investors on September 23.

The trading in the equity shares will start on the BSE and NSE from September 24.

The grey market premium of Sansera Engineering shares has fallen to Rs 35 from Rs 50 quoted last week, IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed. The grey market trading price of Rs 779 is 4.7 percent higher than the expected final issue price of Rs 744 per share. A week and a half before, the grey market premium was Rs 125.

The IPO of the manufacturer of complex and critical precision-engineered components, which was open during September 14-16, was subscribed 11.47 times, largely with support from qualified institutional buyers. IPOs must get at least 90 percent subscription in the QIB segment to sail through.

Investors applied for 138.8 million shares against 12.1 million shares offered. The bids were worth Rs 10,329.62 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 734-744 per share.

QIB bids increased significantly on the final day and the portion reserved for them was subscribed 26.47 times. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 11.37 times, while retail investors put in bids for 3.15 times the shares kept for them. The employees’ portion was subscribed 1.37 times. Each segment of the IPO was fully subscribed.

The Rs 1,283 crore issue, which was opened for subscription during September 14-16, was a complete offer for sale by promoters and investors.

Incorporated in 1981, Bengaluru-based Sansera Engineering is a supplier of complex and high-quality precision components to original equipment manufacturers. It is the largest supplier of connecting rods, rocker arms and gear shifter forks to two-wheeler OEMs and connecting rods and rocker arms to passenger vehicles in India.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - News #Sansera Engineering
first published: Sep 22, 2021 08:19 am

