Sansera Engineering IPO: Check share allotment online, grey market premium, listing date

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Auto ancillary company Sansera Engineering is expected to finalise the allotment of shares next week after its initial public offering attracted strong subscription. The shares are scheduled to be listed on the exchanges on September 24.

The IPO of the manufacturer of complex and critical precision-engineered components, which was open during September 14-16, was subscribed 11.47 times, largely with support from qualified institutional buyers. IPOs must get at least 90 percent subscription in the QIB segment to sail through.

Investors applied for 138.8 million shares against 12.1 million shares offered. The bids were worth Rs 10,329.62 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 734-744 per share.

QIB bids increased significantly on the final day and the portion reserved for them was subscribed 26.47 times. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 11.37 times, while retail investors put in bids for 3.15 times the shares kept for them. The employees’ portion was subscribed 1.37 times. Each segment of the IPO was fully subscribed.

The Rs 1,283 crore issue was a complete offer for sale by promoters and investors. The company will not get any money and all the funds will go to the selling shareholders.

Sansera Engineering will finalise the share allotment on September 21. The status of the applications can be checked on the websites of the BSE and the IPO Registrar.

Investors can check the allotment status on the BSE website:

a) Select Equity in issue typeb) Select Sansera Engineering in issue namec) Enter Application Number and PAN

d) Check the ‘I’m not a robot’ box and click on Search

Alternatively, the application status can be checked on the IPO registrar website:

a) Select PAN, Application Number or DP Client IDb) Select Sansera Engineering IPO in dropdownc) Enter either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID and click on Search.

Investors who haven’t been allotted shares will get refunds in their bank accounts on September 22. Shares will be credited directly to the demat accounts of successful investors on September 23 and trading in the shares will start on the BSE and NSE on September 24.

The grey market premium of Sansera Engineering shares has fallen to Rs 50 from Rs 70 quoted at the start of the issue, IPO Watch data showed. The trading price of Rs 794 is 6.7 percent higher than the expected final issue price of Rs 744 per share. A week before, the grey market premium was Rs 125.

Incorporated in 1981, Bengaluru-based Sansera Engineering is a supplier of complex and high quality precision components to original equipment manufacturers. It is the largest supplier of connecting rods, rocker arms and gear shifter forks to two-wheeler OEMs and connecting rods and rocker arms to passenger vehicles in India.

The company has 16 manufacturing plants – 15 located in India and one in Sweden. The company’s production lines are modular and fungible and can be deployed across products and segments. The company derived 88.5 percent of its revenue from the automotive sector and 11.6 percent from the non-automotive sector in FY21.

Choice Broking had assigned a ‘subscribe’ rating to the issue and said at Rs 744, the issue was valued in line with the peer average. With strong revenue growth and a healthy EBIDTA margin of over 15 percent, profitability is likely to be boosted in the future, it said.

Sansera’s business witnessed a marked recovery from the impact of Covid-19-led lockdown. The company reported a profit of Rs 109.86 crore in FY21 compared with earnings of Rs 79.9 crore in FY20 and Rs 98.06 crore in FY19. Revenue was Rs 1,549.27 crore in FY21 compared with Rs 1,457.17 crore in FY20 and Rs 1,624.43 crore in FY19.

It reported an EBIDTA margin of 17.6 percent and a net profit margin of 7.1 percent in FY21 compared to the peer average of about 14 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.