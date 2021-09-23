MARKET NEWS

Sansera Engineering finalised IPO share allotment, check the status online

Shares will be credited directly to the demat accounts of successful investors on September 23 and trading in the shares will start on the BSE and NSE from September 24.

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST
Automotive components manufacturer Sansera Engineering has finalised IPO share allocation and investors can check the status of their applications on the websites of the BSE and the IPO Registrar.

Investors can check the allotment status on the BSE website:

a) Select Equity in issue type
b) Select Sansera Engineering in issue name
c) Enter Application Number and PAN

d) Check the ‘I’m not a robot’ box and click on Search

Alternatively, the application status can be checked on the IPO registrar website:

a) Select PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID
b) Select Sansera Engineering IPO in dropdown

c) Enter either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID and click on Search.

Shares will be credited directly to the demat accounts of successful investors on September 23 and trading in the shares will start on the BSE and NSE from September 24.

At the time of writing this copy, the grey market premium of Sansera Engineering stood at Rs 35-40, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed. The grey market trading price of Rs 779-784 is 4.7-5.4 percent higher than the expected final issue price of Rs 744 per share.

The Rs 1,283-crore initial public offering of the manufacturer of complex and critical precision-engineered components, was subscribed subscribed 11.47 times during September 14-16. It was a complete offer for sale by selling shareholders.

Catch all IPO-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - News #Sansera Engineering
first published: Sep 23, 2021 08:02 am

