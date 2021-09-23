Sansera Engineering finalised IPO share allotment, check the status online

Representative image

Automotive components manufacturer Sansera Engineering has finalised IPO share allocation and investors can check the status of their applications on the websites of the BSE and the IPO Registrar.

Investors can check the allotment status on the BSE website:

a) Select Equity in issue typeb) Select Sansera Engineering in issue namec) Enter Application Number and PAN

d) Check the ‘I’m not a robot’ box and click on Search

Alternatively, the application status can be checked on the IPO registrar website:

a) Select PAN, Application Number or DP Client IDb) Select Sansera Engineering IPO in dropdown

c) Enter either PAN, Application Number or DP Client ID and click on Search.

Shares will be credited directly to the demat accounts of successful investors on September 23 and trading in the shares will start on the BSE and NSE from September 24.

At the time of writing this copy, the grey market premium of Sansera Engineering stood at Rs 35-40, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed. The grey market trading price of Rs 779-784 is 4.7-5.4 percent higher than the expected final issue price of Rs 744 per share.

The Rs 1,283-crore initial public offering of the manufacturer of complex and critical precision-engineered components, was subscribed subscribed 11.47 times during September 14-16. It was a complete offer for sale by selling shareholders.

