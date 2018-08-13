Sansera Engineering files IPO papers with Sebi

Auto components maker Sansera Engineering has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float an initial public offering. The IPO will see sale of up to 1,72,44,328 equity shares by existing shareholders as well as promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi.

"The listing of equity shares will enhance our company's brand name and visibility and provide liquidity to the existing shareholders. The listing will also provide a public market for equity shares in India," Sansera Engineering said.

The Bengaluru based firm is an engineering led integrated manufacturer of complex and high quality precision components for the automotive and aerospace sectors,

ICICI Securities, Credit Suisse Securities, IIFL Holdings, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities and BNP Paribas wil manage the company's initial public offer (IPO).

Apart from Sansera Engineering, at least four companies Dodla Dairy, Nihilent, Shyam Metalics and Energy and ASK Investment Managers have filed IPO papers with the markets regulator so far this month.