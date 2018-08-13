App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 03:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sansera Engineering files IPO papers with Sebi

The Bengaluru based firm is an engineering led integrated manufacturer of complex and high quality precision components for the automotive and aerospace sectors,

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Auto components maker Sansera Engineering has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to float an initial public offering. The IPO will see sale of up to 1,72,44,328 equity shares by existing shareholders as well as promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi.

"The listing of equity shares will enhance our company's brand name and visibility and provide liquidity to the existing shareholders. The listing will also provide a public market for equity shares in India," Sansera Engineering said.

The Bengaluru based firm is an engineering led integrated manufacturer of complex and high quality precision components for the automotive and aerospace sectors,

ICICI Securities, Credit Suisse Securities, IIFL Holdings, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities and BNP Paribas wil manage the company's initial public offer (IPO).

Apart from Sansera Engineering, at least four companies Dodla Dairy, Nihilent, Shyam Metalics and Energy and ASK Investment Managers have filed IPO papers with the markets regulator so far this month.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 03:12 pm

tags #Business #IPO - Upcoming Issues #Sansera Engineering #SEBI

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.