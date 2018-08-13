App
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sansera Engineering files DRHP with SEBI for IPO without fresh issue

Sansera Engineering will not receive any proceeds from the offer. All proceeds from the Offer will go to selling shareholders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Auto components maker Sansera Engineering has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator SEBI for its 17,244,328 equity shares' initial public offering on August 10.

The IPO comprises an offer for sale of up to 86,35,408 equity shares by Client Ebene; up to 48,36,723 equity shares by CVCIGP II Employee Ebene, 20,58,069 shares by S Sekhar Vasan; 5,71,376 shares by Unni Rajagopal K; 5,71,376 shares by F R Singhvi and 5,71,376 shares by D Devaraj.

Hence, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer. All proceeds from the Offer will go to selling shareholders.

The offer includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees not exceeding 5 percent of the post-offer paid up equity share capital.

Sansera manufactures a wide range of precision forged and machined components that are critical for engine, transmission and other systems for the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle and light and heavy commercial vehicle verticals in the automotive sector.

It also supplies components to the aerospace sector and for off-road vehicles as well as for other segments including tractors, generator sets, stationary engines and other non-automotive applications.

ICICI Securities, Credit Suisse Securities (India), IIFL Holdings, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) and BNP Paribas are the book running lead managers to the issue.
