Sandhar Technologies IPO to open on March 19; 10 things you should know before investing

Automotive component supplier Sandhar Technologies will open its initial public offering for subscription on March 19.

Equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. The book running lead managers to the offer are ICICI Securities and Axis Capital.

Here are 10 things you should know before investing:

Company Profile

New Delhi-based Sandhar Technologies is a customer centric component supplier primarily catering to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and largely focused on safety and security systems of vehicles with a pan India presence and a growing international footprint.

Incorporated in October 1987, it commenced operations as a supplier to Hero (formerly Hero Honda Motors Limited) for sheet metal components. It is promoted by a first-generation entrepreneur Jayant Davar, Co-Chairman and Managing Director.

The company is the leader in the two-wheeler locking systems market, and the commercial vehicle rear view market in India, and one of the two largest companies catering to the commercial vehicle locking systems market, and the two-wheeler rear view market in India.

The company is also one of the two largest manufacturers of operator cabins in India, along with being the largest player in the excavator cabins market, according to CRISIL report.

The company’s customer portfolio consists of 79 Indian and global OEMs across various segments.

It manufactures products from 31 manufacturing facilities across eight states in India, two manufacturing facilities in Spain, and one in Mexico. Further, it is in the process of commissioning five manufacturing facilities in India.

It has entered into six joint venture agreements.

It operates through a number of subsidiaries and joint ventures, as depicted below:

Some of the competitors within the key product categories in which it operate are:

About the Issue

The public issue consists of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 64 lakh equity shares by GTI Capital Beta.

The company has fixed a price band at Rs 327-332 per share for the issue that will close on March 21.

Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 45 equity shares and in multiples of 45 equity shares thereafter.

Amount to raise from the Issue

Sandhar Technologies is aimed to raise Rs 509.28 crore and Rs 512.48 crore at lower and higher end of price band, respectively.

Out of which, the automotive component supplier already raised Rs 153.74 crore from anchor investors on Friday, a day before the issue opens.

It has decided to allot 46,30,842 equity shares to 15 anchor investors at a price of Rs 332 per share.

Objects of the Issue

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue (worth Rs 300 crore) towards repayment in full, or in part of certain loans and general corporate purposes.

On the other hand, it will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale.

Strengths

Sandhar believes that it is well-positioned to capture market opportunities, and benefit from the expected growth in the automobiles segment in India through competitive strengths, which include:

> Long-standing, and growing relationships with major OEMs;

> Diversified product portfolio;

> Production facilities close to customers;

> Vertical and horizontal integration of operations from product designing to supply solutions;

> In-house research and development, design capability and technical collaborations;

> Experienced and strong management team backed by good governance standards.

Financials

Promoter

The promoter of company is Jayant Davar. As of March 7, 2018, he directly holds 3,13,06,426 equity shares (inclusive of the 90,909 equity shares held by him in his capacity as sole proprietor of Sandhar Enterprises), representing 61.20 percent of the pre-offer issued, subscribed, and paid-up capital.

Jayant Davar is the Co-chairman and Managing Director of the company. He has three decades of experience in the auto components sector.

Dharmendar Nath Davar is the Chairman and Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director of the company. He has over five decades of experience in the fields of finance, banking, corporate laws, and management.

Shareholding

Top 10 shareholders of the company as of March 7, 2018:

Promoter group's shareholding is likely to reduce to around 70 percent from 83 percent currently post issue.

Management

Management Organisation Chart

Risks & Concerns

Here are some risks and concerns highlighted by brokerage houses:-

> Sandhar's performance is largely dependent on the automotive space and any slowdown in the space could directly impact its performance;

> The changes in regulatory/industry requirement or in competitive technologies may render few of its product obsolete or less attractive;

> STL has higher customer concentration risk, which could impact its financial performance. As of FY17, OEM sales accounted for 75.1 percent of its revenue while revenue from its top five customers constituted 67.2 percent;

> While the loss of around Rs 35 crore incurred in FY17 has significantly reduced and 9 of the 13 loss making units have turned positive, the company is commissioning another 5 units in the coming fiscal which may again face ramp up issues impacting margins;

> If STL is unable to manage its raw material procurement (price, availability & quality) it may impact its production and business. It is highly depended on zinc, sheet metal parts and aluminium that account for 41.5 percent of its revenue. It sources its glass requirement from one of its major suppliers, which accounts for 90 percent of its glass requirement;

> STL’s consolidated results of operations are in rupee while its subsidiaries report their financial results in their respective local currencies of France, Spain, Mexico and others. Hence, there could be an impact on consolidation of its financials primarily due to currency movement;

> STL has a substantial amount of indebtedness, which requires significant cash flows to service such debts, and will continue to have substantial indebtedness and debt service obligations following the offer. As of September 2017, and December 2017, STL’s had total secured borrowings (long term and short term) of Rs 279.45 crore and Rs 324.1 crore, respectively, and total unsecured borrowings (long term and short term) of Rs 193.75 crore and Rs 191.73 crore, respectively on a consolidated basis.

> If STL experiences insufficient cash flows to fund working capital requirements or to service working capital loans, there may be an adverse effect on business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects;

> STL has undertaken and may continue to undertake strategic investments, joint ventures, and alliances, acquisitions and mergers in the future, which may be difficult to integrate and manage;

> STL also depends heavily on its promoter Jayant Davar and any change in services rendered by him may significantly impact the business;