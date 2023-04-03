 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samhi Hotels re-files IPO papers with Sebi; looks to raise Rs 1,000 crore via fresh issue

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 90 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Samhi Hotels Ltd has re-filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 90 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The OFS consists of sale of 42.36 lakh equity shares by Blue Chandra Pte Ltd, up to 24.78 lakh equity shares by Goldman Sachs Investments Holdings (Asia) Limited, up to 15.47 lakh equity shares by GTI Capital Alpha Pvt Ltd, and up to 7.39 lakh equity shares by International Finance Corporation.

It is a partial exit by the existing shareholders to meet the listing regulations.