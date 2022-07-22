English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Sai Silks files draft papers with SEBI for IPO

    The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of 1.8 crore shares by promoters

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    July 22, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

    Ethic apparel retailer Sai Silks (Kalamandir) has filed the draft red herring prospectus with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

    The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of 1.8 crore equity shares by promoters.

    The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for setting up of 25 new stores and two warehouses. The rest of the money will be utilised for working capital requirements, repaying debt and general corporate purposes.

    Sai Silks may consider raising Rs 120 crore through a preferential issue (pre-IPO placement) before the filing of the red herring prospectus with the Registrar of Companies. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced to account for the funds raised.

    SSKL, promoted by Nagakanaka Durga Prasad Chalavadi and Jhansi Rani Chalavadi, is one of the largest retailers of ethnic apparel, particularly sarees, in South India in terms of revenues and profit in FY21.

    It offers products through its four store formats which are Kalamandir, VaraMahalakshmi Silks, Mandir, and KLM Fashion Mall.

    As of May 31, 2022, it operated 46 stores in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

    The Kalamandir brand owner recorded a healthy profit at Rs 57.69 crore for the financial year 2021-22, up 11-fold compared to a low base of Rs 5.13 crore profit reported in FY21. The FY21 was impacted by the Covid outbreak. FY22 revenue grew 67 percent from the previous year to Rs 1,129.32 crore.

    Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Edelweiss Financial Services and HDFC Bank are the book managers to the issue.
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 06:57 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.