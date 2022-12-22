 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sah Polymers to float IPO on December 30 with only fresh issues

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 22, 2022 / 01:43 PM IST

The initial public offering of 1.02 crore equity shares by Sah Polymers comprises only a fresh issue.

Packaging solutions provider Sah Polymers is set to float its initial public offering on December 30. The price band and lot size details will be released in the next few days.

The closing date for the offer will be on January 4. The anchor book, a part of qualified institutional buyers portion, will open for investors on December 29, a day prior to the opening of the offer.

Sah Polymers has reserved 75 percent of the public issue size for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high networth individuals (non-institutional investors), and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

The IPO funds will be utilised for setting up an additional manufacturing facility for new variant of flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) with capacity of 3,960 million tonnes per annum.

It has one manufacturing facility with an installed production capacity of 3,960 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at Udaipur in Rajasthan.