Sah Polymers to float IPO on December 30 with only fresh issues

Packaging solutions provider Sah Polymers is set to float its initial public offering on December 30. The price band and lot size details will be released in the next few days.

The closing date for the offer will be on January 4. The anchor book, a part of qualified institutional buyers portion, will open for investors on December 29, a day prior to the opening of the offer.

The initial public offering of 1.02 crore equity shares by the company comprises only a fresh issue.

Sah Polymers has reserved 75 percent of the public issue size for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high networth individuals (non-institutional investors), and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

The IPO funds will be utilised for setting up an additional manufacturing facility for new variant of flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) with capacity of 3,960 million tonnes per annum.

It has one manufacturing facility with an installed production capacity of 3,960 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at Udaipur in Rajasthan.

The company will repay its certain borrowings and fund its working capital requirements from the issue proceeds.

Sah Polymers is promoted by Sat Industries which currently holds 91.79 percent stake in the company and rest of stake is being held by Sat Invest.

The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) FIBC bags, woven sacks, and HDPE and PP woven fabrics, with having a presence in 5 states and 1 union territory for domestic market.

It also exports products to 14 countries such as Algeria, Togo, Ghana, Poland, Portugal, France, Italy, Dominican Republic, USA, Australia,UAE, Palestine, the UK and Ireland, which contributed 55 percent to revenue from operations in FY22.

It offers customised bulk packaging solutions to business-to-business (B2B) manufacturers from several industries such as agro pesticides, basic drug, cement, chemical, fertilizer, food products, textile, ceramic and steel.

The company is a Del Credere associate cum consignment stockist (DCA/ CS) of Indian Oil Corporation and also operates as dealer operated polymer warehouse (DOPW) of Indian Oil Corporation for its polymer division.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the merchant banker to the issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar.