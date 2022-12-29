 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sah Polymers mobilises Rs 30 crore via anchor book ahead of IPO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 29, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST

Sah Polymers says it has finalised allocation of 45.9 lakh shares at a price of Rs 65 per share, the upper end of price band.

Packaging solutions provider Sah Polymers on December 29 raised nearly Rs 30 crore via anchor book ahead of the launch of its initial public offering (IPO).

Only three investors - Leading Light Fund VCC, Saint Capital Fund, and Maven India Fund - have made an investment in the company via anchor book.

Leading Light Fund VCC bought shares worth Rs 10.33 crore, while Saint Capital Fund and Maven India Fund picked stakes worth Rs 9.74 crore each.

Sah Polymers said, in consultation with merchant bankers, it has finalised the allocation of 45.9 lakh shares at a price of Rs 65 per share, the upper end of the price band.

The maiden public issue will open for subscription on December 30 and the offer will close on January 4.

The company is planning to mobilise Rs 66.3 crore via the public offer that comprises only a fresh issue. This means the company will utilise all the money for itself.