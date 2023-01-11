 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sah Polymers makes it market debut tomorrow. Will it be a good listing?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 11, 2023 / 05:31 PM IST

Sah Polymers | Shares of the company were trading at a 10-15% premium over the issue price in the grey market, analysts have said

Sah Polymers, a bulk packaging solutions provider, is expected to debut on the stock exchanges on January 12 with about 10 percent gains over the IPO sale price, supported by healthy subscription and better financial performance, analysts said. However, they are concerned about rich valuations and the competitive environment.

Sah Polymers shares traded at a 10-15 percent premium over the issue price in the grey market, an unofficial platform for IPO shares, analysts said. The grey market gives investors an indication of the expected listing price of IPO shares.

“Considering the grey market, the expected listing price for Sah Polymers is Rs 72. In terms of percentage, the anticipated gain per share is 10.75 percent. Although the grey market premium remained positive in the last session, the market has shown mixed reactions to the IPO,” said Manish Khanna, cofounder of Unlisted Assets.

The Rs 66 crore public issue was subscribed 17.46 times, backed largely by retail investors and high net worth individuals. The company set the issue price at Rs 65 per share, the upper end of the band of Rs 61-65 per share offered.

Prashanth Tapse, senior VP for research at Mehta Equities, said although Sah Polymers is a micro market cap company, it got a healthy subscription response from all investor categories.

“We expect a listing premium of 10-12 percent above its issue price of Rs 65. On valuation per se, the issue is fully priced-in, discounting all the near-term growth. Hence, decent listing gains can be justified,” Tapse said.