Sah Polymers makes it market debut tomorrow. Will it be a good listing?

Sah Polymers, a bulk packaging solutions provider, is expected to debut on the stock exchanges on January 12 with about 10 percent gains over the IPO sale price, supported by healthy subscription and better financial performance, analysts said. However, they are concerned about rich valuations and the competitive environment.

Sah Polymers shares traded at a 10-15 percent premium over the issue price in the grey market, an unofficial platform for IPO shares, analysts said. The grey market gives investors an indication of the expected listing price of IPO shares.

“Considering the grey market, the expected listing price for Sah Polymers is Rs 72. In terms of percentage, the anticipated gain per share is 10.75 percent. Although the grey market premium remained positive in the last session, the market has shown mixed reactions to the IPO,” said Manish Khanna, cofounder of Unlisted Assets.

The Rs 66 crore public issue was subscribed 17.46 times, backed largely by retail investors and high net worth individuals. The company set the issue price at Rs 65 per share, the upper end of the band of Rs 61-65 per share offered.

Prashanth Tapse, senior VP for research at Mehta Equities, said although Sah Polymers is a micro market cap company, it got a healthy subscription response from all investor categories.

“We expect a listing premium of 10-12 percent above its issue price of Rs 65. On valuation per se, the issue is fully priced-in, discounting all the near-term growth. Hence, decent listing gains can be justified,” Tapse said.

Retail investors bought almost 40 times their allotted quota and high net worth individuals about 33 times the portion set aside for them, while qualified institutional buyers bid for 2.4 times the reserved portion. “We expect the company to list at marginal gains despite the strong subscription figures. The company operates in a highly competitive environment of packaging materials and is richly valued compared to its peers such as Rishi Techtex and Jumbo Bag,” said Manish Chowdhury, head of research at Stoxbox. The initial public offering was a fresh issue of 10.2 million shares, indicating that the entire proceeds will be used by the company. Sah Polymers plans to set up a manufacturing facility for a new variant of flexible intermediate bulk containers, repay debt, and fund working capital requirements with the IPO proceeds. Click Here To Read All IPO Related News Sat Industries, the promoter entity, held a 91.79 percent stake in the company. The company is fully owned by the promoter entity and promoter group and their shareholding after the issue will be reduced to 60.5 percent. Sah Polymers manufactures polypropylene (PP)/high-density polyethylene (HDPE) FIBC bags, woven sacks, HDPE/PP woven fabrics and woven polymer, catering to the business-to-business (B2B) category covering several industries including basic drugs, cement, agro-pesticides, fertiliser, chemicals, textiles, food products, ceramic, and steel. The company has one manufacturing facility with an installed production capacity of 3,960 million tonnes per annum at Udaipur in Rajasthan. With the IPO money, it will have one more facility with a similar installed capacity to manufacture variants of FIBC products. More than 55 percent of its business comes from exports. It has a presence in six states and one Union Territory in the domestic market and six regions overseas such as Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the US, Australia and the Caribbean. Sah Polymers clocked a 244 percent growth in profit after tax at Rs 4.37 crore for FY22, driven by a healthy top line as well as operating performance. Revenue from operations for the year at Rs 80.5 crore grew by 46.2 percent and EBITDA (earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew by 135 percent to Rs 7.73 crore compared to the previous year. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

READ MORE