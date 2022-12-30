 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Sah Polymers IPO subscribed 86% on debut | 10 key things to know about the public issue

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 30, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

Sah Polymers IPO | The IPO is a fresh issue of 1.02 crore equity shares. There is no OFS component to the issue. Sah Polymers’ profit for FY23 grew by 244 percent to Rs 4.4 crore, while revenue climbed 46.2 percent to Rs 80.5 crore, compared to the previous year. Exports accounted for over than 55 percent of the topline.

Sah Polymers

Sah Polymers is the last public issue opening for subscription in December, taking the total for the month to seven initial public offerings (IPOs). The offer has received bids for 48.04 lakh shares against the IPO size of 56.1 lakh shares, that is, a subscription rate of 86 percent on December 30, the first day of bidding.

Retail investors are in the forefront, buying all the allotted shares. The reserved portion was subscribed 2.07 times.

High networth individuals (HNIs) have bid for 100 percent shares of the portion set aside for them, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) have subscribed 38 percent of the allotted quota.

Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the public issue:

1) IPO Date

The offer opened for subscription on December 30, and bidding will continue till January 4, 2022.