Sah Polymers gains 37% on market debut, locks in upper circuit

Sah Polymers had a healthy debut on January 12, the first day of trading. The listing performance was better than most stocks that were listed in the last two months.

The stock opened at Rs 85 and remained above the same throughout the session. It touched an intraday high of Rs 89.25 in late morning deals and was there till closing, which was the upper band for the stock.

As the stock is listed in the trade-for-trade segment and will remain in the same segment for 10 trading days given the small size, it has a 5 percent circuit on the upper as well as the lower side. Generally, the circuit is decided by the exchange on the basis of the opening price of the initial public offering (IPO).

The stock surged 37.31 percent to Rs 89.25 compared to the issue price of Rs 65. But compared to the opening price of Rs 85, the upside was 5 percent.

The bulk packaging solutions provider raised Rs 66.30 crore by issuing 1.02 crore shares via the public issue. The offer was subscribed 17.5 times between December 30, 2022 and January 4, 2023.

The price band for the offer was Rs 61-65 per share.

The company mainly manufactures polypropylene (PP) or high-density polyethylene (HDPE) FIBC bags, woven sacks, HDPE or PP woven fabrics and woven polymer, catering to several industries including agro pesticides, cement, fertilizer, food products, textile, and steel.