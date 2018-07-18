Sachin Tendulkar-backed Smaaash plans to raise Rs 500 crore via IPO

Sachin Tendulkar-backed virtual sports and entertainment company Smaaash is planning to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 500 crore from the market, according to a report by Mint.

“Smaaash will be raising close to Rs 500 crore through the IPO. The company has appointed a few investment bankers. It is likely to happen by December 2018,” a person aware of the development told the newspaper.

The company is planning to use the cash to fund its inorganic growth initiatives, repay part of its debt and meet its working capital requirements, the report suggests.

Smaaash operates centres for cricket, football, go-karting, bowling and virtual games across 30 centres in the country. The company has one centre in the US and is planning expansion in UAE, Saudi Arabia and Thailand, the report adds.

In May, I-Am Capital had acquired a 24.5 percent stake in Smaaash for $49 million.

“They are planning to close the $49 million round from I-AM Capital in the next 15-20 days, most probably, by the end of August. After that, they will start the IPO process,” another person familiar with the development said.

In August 2017, the company had raised Rs 90 crore from high net-worth individual (HNIs) clients of Avendus Wealth Management, the wealth management arm of Avendus Capital.

Smaaash had also purchased PVR and Major Cineplex Group’s bowling joint venture, PVR BluO Entertainment for Rs 86 crore.