Rustomjee Group-run Keystone Realtors sets IPO price band at Rs 514-541

Keystone Realtors IPO

Realty developer Rustomjee Group company-owned Keystone Realtors on November 9 fixed the price band at Rs 514-541 per share for its upcoming public issue.

The IPO will open for subscription on November 14 and the offer will close on November 16, while investors can bid for anchor portion on November 11, a day before the issue opening.

The Mumbai-based real estate group-owned company is planning to raise Rs 635 crore from the public issue that comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 560 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 75 crore by selling shareholders.

The company will use the issue proceeds for repaying debts, and acquisition of future real estate projects, besides general corporate purposes.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 27 shares and in multiples of 27 shares thereafter.

Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high networth individuals and the rest 35 percent for retail investors.