 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Rustomjee Group firm Keystone Realtors lists at 2% premium to issue price

Nov 24, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

The company’s initial public offering had seen lacklustre response from investors as the offer was subscribed just 2.01 times during November 14-16

Mumbai-based realty firm Keystone Realtors made a tepid debut on the bourses listing at 2.6 percent premium to its issue price of Rs 541 per share. The stock started trading at Rs 555 on the NSE and BSE.

The company’s initial public offering had seen lacklustre response from investors as the offer was subscribed just 2.01 times during November 14-16. Qualified institutional buyers bought shares 3.84 times the allotted quota and high networth individuals 3 times, but retail investors bid for only 0.53 times of the portion set aside for them.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

Founded in 1995, Keystone Realtors is one of the prominent real estate developers in Mumbai. As of March 31, 2022, the company had 32 completed projects and has 12 ongoing projects and 19 forthcoming projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

According to reports, the realtor commands a market share of 28 percent in Khar, 23 percent market in Juhu, 11 percent in Bandra East, 14 percent in Virar, 3 percent in Thane, and 5 percent in Bhandup in terms of absorption (in units) from 2017 to 2021.

In Q1FY23, the company’s consolidated revenue stood at Rs 168.5 crore and net profit came in at Rs 4.22 crore. In FY22, total revenue was Rs 1,269 crore with a net profit of Rs 135 crore.