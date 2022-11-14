 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Rustomjee Group firm Keystone Realtors' IPO subscribed 8% on Day 1, retail portion booked 12%

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 14, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST

The realtor is looking to raise Rs 635 crore through the IPO, which consists of a fresh issue of Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 75 crore

Keystone Realtors IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors, which operates under the brand name Rustomjee, has subscribed 8 percent on November 14, the first day of bidding. Bids were received for 7.24 lakh shares against an offer size of 86.47 lakh

Retail and non-institutional investors had bought 12 percent and 11 percent of the shares set aside for them respectively, while qualified institutional buyers bought 756 shares against the reserved portion of 24.70 lakh shares.

Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 35 percent for retail.

Keystone Realtors reduced its offer size to 86.47 lakh shares from 1.17 crore shares after raising Rs 190.5 crore via anchor book.

Also read: Rustomjee Group firm Keystone Realtors' IPO opens: 10 key things to know

The company is planning to raise Rs 635 crore through the IPO that consists of a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 75 crore.