Rustomjee Group firm Keystone Realtors' IPO subscribed 8% on Day 1, retail portion booked 12%

The initial public offering (IPO) of Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors, which operates under the brand name Rustomjee, has subscribed 8 percent on November 14, the first day of bidding. Bids were received for 7.24 lakh shares against an offer size of 86.47 lakh

Retail and non-institutional investors had bought 12 percent and 11 percent of the shares set aside for them respectively, while qualified institutional buyers bought 756 shares against the reserved portion of 24.70 lakh shares.

Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 35 percent for retail.

Keystone Realtors reduced its offer size to 86.47 lakh shares from 1.17 crore shares after raising Rs 190.5 crore via anchor book.

The company is planning to raise Rs 635 crore through the IPO that consists of a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 560 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 75 crore.

The price band for the offer, which will close on November 16, has been fixed at Rs 514-541 a share. Also read: Rustomjee: A rising Mumbai developer hits the stock market The real estate firm is going to use most of the fresh issue funds for repaying debts and acquiring projects. Click Here To Read All IPO Related News Rustomjee is a well-established customer-centric brand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and is among the leading residential real estate development companies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with a well-diversified portfolio and strong pipeline, the red herring prospectus said. This is the eighth public issue to hit the market in November after Inox Green Energy Services, Kaynes Technology India, Archean Chemical Industries, Five Star Business Finance, Global Health, Bikaji Foods International and Fusion Micro Finance.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

