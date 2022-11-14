 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Rustomjee Group firm Keystone Realtors' IPO opens: 10 key things to know

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

For Q1FY23, the company’s consolidated revenue stood at Rs 168.5 crore and net profit came in Rs 4.22 crore

Mumbai-based realty firm Keystone Realtors’ initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscription on November 14. The company sells properties under the brand 'Rustomjee'.

According to reports, the realtor commands a market share of 28 percent in Khar, 23 percent market in Juhu, 11 percent in Bandra East, 14 percent in Virar, 3 percent in Thane, and 5 percent in Bhandup in terms of absorption (in units) from 2017 to 2021.

Here are 10 key things to know about the issue:

1. IPO and allotment dates

The company is looking to raise Rs 635 crore through the public issue that will close on November 16. The tentative date for the basis of allotment is November 21.

2. Price band