MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Rolex Rings shares close with 30% premium in debut trade

The company's market valuation was at Rs 3,176.90 crore on the BSE. The company's market valuation was at Rs 3,176.90 crore on the BSE.

PTI
August 09, 2021 / 11:20 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of auto components maker Rolex Rings on Monday closed with a premium of 30 percent against the issue price of Rs 900.

The stock is listed at Rs 1,249, registering a jump of 38.77 percent from its issue price on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 40.55 percent to Rs 1,264.95. It closed at Rs 1,166.55, a gain of 29.61 percent.

On the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 1,250, reflecting a jump of 38.88 percent. The stock closed at Rs 1,170, rallying 30 percent.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 3,176.90 crore on the BSE. The company's market valuation was at Rs 3,176.90 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 10.79 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.20 crore units at the NSE during the day.

Close

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

Mirroring massive investor response, Rolex Rings initial public offer was subscribed 130.44 times last month.

The Rs 731-crore offer was in a price range of Rs 880-900 a share.

Based in Rajkot, Gujarat, Rolex Rings is among the leading manufacturers of forged and machined components in the country.
PTI
Tags: #IPO - New Listings #Rolex Rings
first published: Aug 9, 2021 11:20 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.