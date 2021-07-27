MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Rolex Rings mops up Rs 219.3 crore through anchor investors, ahead of IPO opening

Marquee investors participated in the anchor book were Invesco Mutual Fund, Matthews Asia Funds, and HSBC Global Investment Funds.

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 08:58 PM IST

Rolex Rings, one of the top five forging companies in India, has raised Rs 219.3 crore from 26 anchor investors on July 27, ahead of IPO opening.

The offer will open for subscription on July 28, and will close on July 30.

The company in consultation with merchant bankers, has finalised allocation of 24,36,666 equity shares to anchor investors, Rolex Rings said in its BSE filing on July 27.

More than 24.36 lakh equity shares were issued to anchor investors at a price of Rs 900 per share, the higher price band.

Marquee investors participated in the anchor book were Invesco Mutual Fund, Matthews Asia Funds, and HSBC Global Investment Funds.

Close

Related stories

Domestic investors including HDFC Trustee, ICICI Prudential, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, L&T Mutual Fund and Nippon Life India also received shares through anchor book.

Also read - Rolex Rings IPO | Grey market premium jumps 50% ahead of opening

Rolex Rings is planning to raise Rs 731 crore through its IPO that comprises a fresh issue of Rs 56 crore and an offer for sale of 75 lakh equity shares by Rivendell PE LLC.

The company will utilise net proceeds from the fresh issue towards working capital requirements.

Image22772021
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #IPO - Upcoming Issues #Rolex Rings #video
first published: Jul 27, 2021 08:21 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.