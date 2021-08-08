Rolex Rings IPO: Shares debut on bourses tomorrow; here's what to expect

live bse live

After receiving an overwhelming response to its initial public offering (IPO), shares of Rolex Rings will debut on both BSE and NSE on August 9. The stock is expected to list a 45-50 percent premium over the final issue price of Rs 900, experts said.

The initial public offering of Rolex Rings was subscribed 130.44 times subscription during July 28-30. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 360.11 times, non-institutional investors 143.58 times, and the retail portion 24.49 times.

"With stellar investors' response to the Rolex Rings IPO, we believe it would list at over Rs 1,325, which translates to 47 percent premium over the upper end of the IPO price Rs 900," Prashanth Tapse, VP Research at Mehta Equities told Moneycontrol.

According to Tapse, a geographically diversified revenue base, comprehensive product portfolio, a reasonably well-priced IPO along with attractive valuations also make a case for a string listing. Extreme bullishness in the sector demand, as well as upbeat market sentiments are the other things going in favour of Rolex Rings.

Currently, shares of Rolex Rings are trading at a premium of Rs 450 in the grey market, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed. This equates to a trading price of Rs 1,350, a premium of 50 percent over the issue price of Rs 900.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities expects Rolex Rings to list at a premium of approximately 45-50 percent, while Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research, sees at least 50 percent gains on listing day.

Assuming a premium of 45-50 percent, investors stand to make a profit of Rs 6,480-7,200 per lot on an investment of Rs 14,400 per lot.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.