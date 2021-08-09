MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Rolex Rings IPO shares debut on bourses today, here's what to expect

Rolex Rings IPO: The stock is expected to list at a 45-50 percent premium over the final issue price of Rs 900. Hence, investors stand to make a profit of Rs 6,480-7,200 per lot on an investment of Rs 14,400 per lot of shares.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
August 09, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After receiving an overwhelming response to its initial public offering (IPO), shares of Rolex Rings will debut on both BSE and NSE on August 9. The stock is expected to list a 45-50 percent premium over the final issue price of Rs 900, experts said.

The initial public offering of Rolex Rings was subscribed 130.44 times subscription during July 28-30. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 360.11 times, non-institutional investors 143.58 times, and the retail portion 24.49 times.

"With stellar investors' response to the Rolex Rings IPO, we believe it would list at over Rs 1,325, which translates to 47 percent premium over the upper end of the IPO price Rs 900," Prashanth Tapse, VP Research at Mehta Equities told Moneycontrol.

According to Tapse, a geographically diversified revenue base, comprehensive product portfolio, a reasonably well-priced IPO along with attractive valuations also make a case for a string listing. Extreme bullishness in the sector demand, as well as upbeat market sentiments are the other things going in favour of Rolex Rings.

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

Close

Related stories

Currently, shares of Rolex Rings are trading at a premium of Rs 450 in the grey market, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed. This equates to a trading price of Rs 1,350, a premium of 50 percent over the issue price of Rs 900.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities expects Rolex Rings to list at a premium of approximately 45-50 percent, while Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research, sees at least 50 percent gains on listing day.

Assuming a premium of 45-50 percent, investors stand to make a profit of Rs 6,480-7,200 per lot on an investment of Rs 14,400 per lot.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sunil Shankar Matkar
Tags: #IPO - Listing Strategy #Rolex Rings
first published: Aug 8, 2021 12:54 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.