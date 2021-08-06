Retail zeal hoists IPOs of Devyani, Windlas Biotech, Exxaro Tiles, Krsnaa Diagnostics

Retail investors are making a beeline for the primary market, making the biggest contribution in IPOs and helping the issue get fully subscribed on the opening day, particularly since the economy opened after last year’s lockdown.

Retail investors helped four IPOs launched in the first week of August— Devyani International, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles—get fully subscribed on the first day.

The retail sentiment is driven by ample liquidity, low interest rates, availability of time to trade, reasonable valuation of IPOs, unique companies, fear of missing out and strong market conditions, experts say.

“There might be a variety of reasons for this. People with greater disposable income and leisure time to trade were the most common reasons since most of them working from home. Because markets were turbulent and at low points at the beginning of FY21, first-time investors and millennials seized the chance for short-term gains and for an alternative source of income," Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research said.

Since December, average subscription of the retail portion for the top 25 listed companies has been roughly 25 times, with the highest being 166 times for Nureca IPO and the lowest being 0.4 times for Macrotech Developers IPO.

IPOs subscription

KFC and Pizza Hut operator Devyani International's Rs 1,838-crore public issue continued to receive a strong response from investors as the issue had been subscribed 44.41 times by the afternoon of final day. The offer has garnered bids for 499.95 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 11.25 crore equity shares, generating bids of Rs 44,995 crore, the subscription data available on exchanges showed.

Retail investors have gone big on the IPO and subscribed their portion 33 times. The portion set aside for employees was subscribed 3.96 times. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 18 times and non-institutional investors put in bids 105.5 times their reserved portion.

The initial public offering of Krsnaa Diagnostics, one of the fastest-growing diagnostic chains in India, was subscribed 14.27 times on August 6. It received bids for 10.15 crore equity shares against 71.12 lakh shares on offer. Retail investors once again lapped up the offer, putting in bids 33 times their reserved portion. The employees' portion has been subscribed 74 percent. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 8.31 times, while non-institutional investors have put in bids 15.34 times their allotted shares.

The public offer of Windlas Biotech, the pharmaceutical formulations contract development and manufacturing organizations, was subscribed 13.26 times, garnering bids for 8.13 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 61.36 lakh equity shares on August 6. The qualified institutional buyers have to put in bids 7.4 times their reserved portion. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 6.77 times, while the retail portion has seen a 19.32 times subscription.

Vitrified tiles manufacturer Exxaro Tiles' initial public offering was subscribed 16.22 times today as the offer has received bids for 18.57 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.14 crore equity shares, garnering bids worth Rs 2,228 crore. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 5.54 times and that of non-institutional investors had seen a 2.83 times subscription. Retail investors remained at the forefront in bidding as their portion was subscribed 31.35 times, while employees saw subscription of 1.97 times.

"Aside from that, individual investors have been enticed by listing day gains, since many already listed companies have delivered higher results on the day of listing. As a result, FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) has likely pushed retailers to subscribe to the IPO on the first day," said Gaurav Garg.

Prashanth Tapse, VP Research at Mehta Equities also said this factor played a very important role.

"When benchmark index is racing towards its all-time high, retail investors are flocking towards public issues as there is plenty of money looking for opportunities to get into market breadth and confidence among retail investors is growing due to strong listing gains posted by recent issues on bourses like Zomato, Clean Science and Tatva," he explained.

"According to recent subscription data with investors pumping more than 100x money, interpretation says there is no dearth of money with investors (Be it retail, HNI or institutions). I believe that the main crux for the success of an IPO is the pricing of the issue; sector bullishness and timing it at all time high euphoria which is the main mantra for the success story," he explained.

Recently, benchmark indices have soared to new records, while in the past year, there has not been any major selling pressure due to availability of liquidity, lower impact of second wave on the economy, strong corporate earnings etc. The benchmark indices doubled from the lows seen in March 2020.

Recent listings

Recent listings like Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, GR Infraprojects, Indigo Paints etc doubled investors' money on listing day, while Zomato, Clean Science, MTAR Technologies, and Nureca had more than 60 percent gains on listing day.

All the IPOs listed so far in 2021, barring Kalyan Jewellers, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Broofield REIT, and IRFC, traded in the green with double to triple digit gains.

"We can estimate how interested, first-time investors were in investing in the capital markets based on the rate of demat account openings in India. Thanks to the stock market's upward trend and the IPO's prompt listing, the retail confidence in investing their money directly in the market has increased," said Gaurav Garg.

“The calendar year CY21 has been lucrative for retail investors, with the majority of companies listed in the secondary market are trading in green and most of the IPOs are listing at a premium. The recently listed unicorn firm Zomato, which was listed at a premium of 53 percent, has boosted retailers and company's confidence,” he added.

Expected IPOs

Primary markets may continue to rally this year. In the coming week, there are four more IPOs to be opened for bidding: Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Aptus Value Housing Finance, Chemplast Sanmar, and CarTrade Tech.

Experts expect a flurry of IPOs in coming months including PayTM, Vijaya Diagnostics, Supriya Lifescience, Ami Organics, Fincare Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Arohan Financial Services, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, and Nykaa.

Many demat accounts were opened during the COVID-induced nationwide lockdown last year. Since then, the numbers have increased consistently. Even the investment in equity mutual funds SIPs (systematic investment plan) has been more than a billion dollar every month for last four years.

"Since 2014 domestic institutions or retail investor flows have been going steadily into Indian equities, FPI flows have been quite volatile during the past seven years. Market rally from 6,500 in 2014 to the current 16,000 is largely driven by domestic flows. Dependence on FPIs has shifted for good now, to Equity MF SIPs seeing a $1 billion per month flow for more than 4 years for now," Rajesh Cheruvu, Chief Investment Officer at Validus Wealth told Moneycontrol.

