you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 07:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Recap 2019 | Best performing IPOs of the year

A look at the top 10 initial public offerings (IPO) in terms of returns through the year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Around the world 2019 has been the year of blockbuster initial public offerings (IPOs). Here's a look at the best performers in India.
The year 2019 has witnessed blockbuster initial public offerings (IPOs) across the world. Here's a look at the best performers in India. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) | With an issue size of Rs 645.12 crore, the stock was listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on October 14, 2019. Notably, the stock topped in terms of performance and has returned 169 percent so far, much faster than others on this list. (Image: PTI)

2. Indiamart Intermesh | With a Rs 475.59 crore issue size, the company listed on the BSE and NSE on July 04, 2019. Until date, it has given returns of 106 percent. (Image: IndiaMart)

3. Polycab India | The company had a massive Rs 1,349.94 crore issue size. It was listed on both exchanges on April 16, 2019, and has returned 80 percent so far. (Image: Reuters)

4. Affle (India): The company had an issue size of Rs 278.48 crore, and was listed on the exchanges on August 08, 2019. It has so far returned 80 percent. (Image: Reuters)

5. Neogen Chemicals | The stock was listed on both the exchanges on May 08, 2019, and has so far returned 62 percent. It had an issue size of Rs 93.07 crore. (Representative Image)

6. Metropolis Healthcare | Another big issue at Rs 1,204.29 crore, the stock has so far returned 46 percent. It was listed on the BSE and NSE on April 15, 2019. (Representative Image)

7. Embassy Office Parks REIT | Among the biggest issues of the year at Rs 2,137.69 crore, it was listed on both exchanges on April 01, 2019. The stock has returned 42 percent so far. (File Image)

8. Spandana Sphoorty Financial | The stock was listed on both exchanges on August 19, 2019, and has returned 36 percent so far. The IPO issue size was Rs 840.79 crore. (File Image)

9. Vishwaraj Sugar Industries | Listed on October 15, 2019, on the BSE and NSE, the stock has returned 33 percent so far. It had an issue size of Rs 60 crore. (Representative Image, Source: Reuters)

10. CSB Bank: The latest IPO on the list, it had an issue size of Rs 409.68 crore. Listed on the BSE and NSE on December 4, 2019, it has in less than a month's time given 33 percent returns. (Image: Moneycontrol) Note*: IPO issue size of over Rs 50 crore only | Data Source: Ace Equity

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 07:53 am

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #IPO #markets #Recap 2019 #Slideshow

