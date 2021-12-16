Rategain Travel Technologies likely to list with 10-15% gain on December 17

RateGain Travel Technologies IPO

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Rategain Travel Technologies is likely to debut with a 10-15 percent premium on the bourses, given the growth prospects fuelled by the opening of the economy and the healthy subscription the public issue received, experts feel.

The listing of its equity shares will take place on December 17.

The largest Software as a Service (SaaS) company in the hospitality and travel industry in India mopped up Rs 1,335.74 crore, at a price of Rs 425 per share, from its public issue that was subscribed 17.41 times during December 7-9.

Non-institutional investors put in maximum bids with the reserved portion being subscribed 42.04 times. Qualified institutional buyers and retail investors bought shares more than eight times their allotted quotas, while the employee portion was booked 1.37 times.

Click Here To Know All IPO Related News

The IPO was composed of a fresh issue of Rs 375 crore, and an offer-for-sale of Rs 960.74 crore by selling shareholders, including Wagner, Bhanu Chopra, Megha Chopra, and Usha Chopra. The offer had included shares worth Rs 5 crore for the company’s employees.

“Considering subscription response from the investors, we can expect a decent listing gain with 10-12 percent premium on the upper end of the IPO price Rs 425,” said Prashanth Tapse, Vice-President (Research) at Mehta Equities.

Click Here To Know Latest Subscription Numbers of Supriya Lifescience IPO

“A decent listing gain seems to be justified as growth prospects are impressive as the opening up of the economy will accelerate business-related to travel and hospitality segment where RateGain stands well to perform, though the issue was aggressively priced with negative earnings status as a concern,” he said.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia also feels the grey market premium is indicating potential listing gains of around 12 to 15 percent. “We do not, however, expect the issue to generate multi-fold returns on the listing day,” he said.

Also read - CMS Info Systems sets IPO price band at Rs 205-216 per share

The grey market premium of Rategain has gradually been declining since its public issue was floated. At the time of opening of the offer, it was trading at a premium of Rs 100, then it constantly fell, and now settled around Rs 40-45 ahead of listing.

This resulted into a trading price of Rs 465-470 per share, a 9.4-10.6 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 425 per share, as per IPO Watch and IPO Central.

The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares. The trading activity for IPO shares begin with the price band announcement and continues till the listing of shares on the bourses.

Also read - Supriya Lifescience IPO opens today, should you subscribe?

“RateGain Travel Technologies has a promising future. But the company has suffered losses in the last two years due to COVID, and the rising number of cases remains concerning, which is why we see a dip in its grey market premium,” said Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Grey market premiums indicate a listing gain of 10 percent at present.

Rategain widened its loss to Rs 28.57 crore in FY21 from Rs 20.1 crore a year back, impacted by the COVID crisis. Revenue from operations also declined to Rs 250.79 crore from Rs 398.7 crore during the year.

Also read - MapmyIndia IPO share allotment today: Check out the status, latest grey market premium, listing date

The company continued posting losses, which were at Rs 8.33 crore in the five months to August 31, 2021 against a loss of Rs 7.85 crore in the previous corresponding period, but its revenue increased considerably to Rs 125.27 crore from Rs 97.89 crore in the same period.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.