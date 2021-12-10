Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health sees tepid debut, closes 0.76% higher

Star Health IPO | Promoter Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is the second largest shareholder in the company.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company saw a muted response from investors on listing day, December 10 as it closed with 0.76 percent gains on the bourses.

Experts largely feel the overvaluation and undersubscription of IPO dampened the sentiment.

The stock opened at Rs 848.80 on the BSE, down 5.7 percent compared to issue price of Rs 900 per share. It touched an intraday high of Rs 940 and low of Rs 827.50, before finishing the last trade of first day at Rs 906.85.

In terms of volumes, Star Health traded with volume of 1.34 crore equity shares on the NSE, and 5.99 lakh shares on the BSE.

"Star Health Insurance IPO which is one of the big brands backed by big-name got a very poor response from all categories of investors especially QIB because they didn't show any interest because of expensive valuations, therefore, we are seeing a poor listing," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

Star Health, which claimed to be the largest private health insurer in India with a market share of 15.8 percent in FY21, has raised Rs 6,400 crore through its public issue that was subscribed only 79 percent during November 30-December 2. The total offer size was reduced from Rs 7,249 crore due to undersubscription.

The price band for the offer was Rs 870-900 per share.

Most of experts advised that investors should hold the stock for long term given the low penetration of health insurance in India and strong brand name enjoys by the company.

"The long-term outlook for the industry and Star health insurance is promising. Those who applied for this IPO should hold it for the long term while those who are looking for a fresh entry should give some time to know at what level it manages to attract demand," said Santosh Meena.

Parth Nyati, Founder at Tradingo also said expensive valuations and dent in profitability due to Covid-19 were key concerns for the investors.

"However the long-term outlook for the company is bullish thanks to the strong brand name and low penetration of health insurance in India. Long-term investors should keep patience and hold this stock. New investors can wait for some time before taking entry because we have to understand that at what level, the market will be comfortable."

