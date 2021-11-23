MARKET NEWS

IPO

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health IPO opens on November 30, closes on December 2

Star Health IPO | The initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,000 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 5,83,24,225 equity shares by 11 selling shareholders.

Moneycontrol News
November 23, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST
Star Health IPO

Star Health IPO

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company is set to launch its maiden public offer on November 30, 2021. The offer closes on December 2. The company will disclose the information about price band and lot size on November 24.

The initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,000 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 5,83,24,225 equity shares by 11 selling shareholders.

Promoter Safecrop Investments India LLP will offload 3,06,83,553 equity shares via offer for sale, and KONARK Trust & MMPL Trust, which are part of promoter group, will sell 1,37,816 equity shares and 9,518 shares, respectively via OFS.

Among other shareholders, APIS Growth 6 will sell 76,80,371 equity shares, MIO IV Star & MIO Star will offload 41,10,652 equity shares each, and University of Notre Dame DU LAC is going to sell 74,38,564 equity shares through OFS.

Further, ROC Capital Pty Limited will sell 25,09,099 equity shares, Venkatasamy Jagannathan 10 lakh equity shares, Sai Satish 5 lakh shares, and Berjis Minoo Desai will offload 1.44 lakh equity shares.

The offer includes a reservation of shares worth Rs 100 crore for company's employees.

(The copy will be updated soon with more details)
