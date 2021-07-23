Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health files DRHP, 10 key things to know

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (SHAICL), the largest private health insurer in India with a market share of 15.8 percent, has filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator Sebi for its initial public offering (IPO).

Here are 10 key things to know about the public issue:

1) Public Issue

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 2,000 crore, and an offer for sale of up to 6,01,04,677 equity shares by existing selling shareholders, including promoters.

The offer for sale consists of selling of 3,06,83,553 equity shares by Safecrop Investments India LLP, 1,37,816 equity shares by Konark Trust, 9,518 equity shares by MMPL Trust, 76,80,371 equity shares by Apis Growth 6 Ltd, 41,10,652 equity shares by Mio IV Star, 74,38,564 equity shares by University of Notre Dame Du Lac, 41,10,652 equity shares by Mio Star, 25,09,099 equity shares by ROC Capital Pty Ltd, 14,76,140 equity shares by Venkatasamy Jagannathan, 18,04,312 equity shares by Sai Satish, and 1,44,000 equity shares by Berjis Minoo Desai.

The offer includes a reservation of equity shares for employees.

2) Objectives of the Issue

The company will utilise net proceeds from the fresh issue for augmentation of the company's capital base, and maintenance of solvency levels. The offer for sale money will go to selling shareholders.

3) Company Profile

Star Health is the largest private health insurer in India with a market share of 15.8 percent in the Indian health insurance market in fiscal 2021, according to CRISIL Research. In FY21, it had total gross written premium (GWP) of Rs 9,348.95 crore. Its comprehensive health insurance product suite insured 2.05 crore lives in FY21 in retail health and group health, which accounted for 89.3 percent and 10.7 percent, respectively, of its total health GWP in FY21.

It is strategically focused on the retail health market segment and had retail health GWP of Rs 8,215.09 crore in FY21. The company has been consistently ranked first in the retail health insurance market in India based on retail health GWP over the last three fiscal years, according to CRISIL Research.

In FY21, its retail health GWP was over three times the retail health GWP of the next highest retail health insurance market participant, positioning the company well to continue to grow business and market share.

The company offers a range of flexible and comprehensive coverage options primarily for retail health, group health, personal accident and overseas travel, which accounted for 87.9 percent, 10.5 percent, 1.6 percent and 0.01 percent, respectively, of total GWP in FY21.

Star Health distributes health insurance policies primarily through individual agents, which accounted for 78.9 percent of GWP in FY21.

4) Industry Growth

The retail health market segment is expected to emerge as a key growth driver for the overall health insurance industry in India after the Covid-19 crisis in India due to low penetration of health insurance, high out-of-pocket expenses for healthcare costs and since only 10 percent of the population has insurance policies outside of government plans, according to CRISIL Research.

The Indian health insurance market continues to be underpenetrated, with a health insurance penetration of only 0.36 percent of GDP in 2019, compared to the global average of 2.0 percent of GDP. India has one of the lowest health insurance densities globally, based on per capita premium, at $5 in 2019.

The retail health insurance segment, which accounted for 9 percent of the total number of lives covered by health insurance in India in FY20, contributed 39 percent of the total health GWP generated in the overall health insurance market in FY20. This was primarily due to retail health's higher premium per person compared to other health insurance segments.

Profitability in the retail health insurance segment is also being driven by customer loyalty, which is higher than other health insurance segments, as well as lower claims ratios, which were 73 percent in retail health, compared to 99 percent in group health and 92 percent in government sponsored health schemes in FY20.

In addition, standalone health insurers only had a claims ratio of 59 percent in relation to their retail health business in FY20, compared to 67 percent and 92 percent for private sector and public sector insurers, respectively.

5) Competitive Strengths

a) Star Health is the largest private health insurance company in India with leadership in the attractive retail health segment.

b) The company has one of the largest and well spread distribution networks in the health insurance industry and an integrated ecosystem that enables it to continue to access the growing retail health insurance market.

c) It has a diversified product suite with a focus on innovative and specialized products.

d) The company believes its strong risk management focus with domain expertise helps it to drive a superior claims ratio and provide quality customer service to customers.

e) The company has made substantial investment in technology and innovative business processes.

f) The company has consistently demonstrated superior operating and financial performance.

g) It has an experienced senior management team with strong sponsorship.

6) Strategies

a) It intends to continue to leverage and enhance market leadership in the attractive retail health insurance segment.

b) It intends to continue to enhance existing distribution channels and develop alternative channels.

c) It intends to continue product innovation and provide value added services.

d) It intends to continue to utilize the digitization of business to improve operational efficiencies and customer service.

e) It intends to continue to focus on improving operating and financial performance by reducing combined ratio and improving underwriting results.

7) Financials

Star Health posted a loss of Rs 825.58 crore in the financial year FY21 on negative total income of Rs 907.77 crore. Profit in FY20 was at Rs 268 crore on total income of Rs 461.96 crore and profit in FY19 stood at Rs 128.2 crore on total income of Rs 226.25 crore.

Its combined ratio has historically been stable, amounting to 94.3 percent in FY19 and 93.2 percent in FY20. In FY21, the combined ratio increased to 114.8 percent primarily due to certain exceptional accounting adjustments primarily related to its withdrawal from a reinsurance treaty in FY21, and the exceptional impact of the Covid-19 crisis in FY21. In FY21, the company incurred certain exceptional expenses in relation to the discontinuance of a voluntary quota share treaty (VQST) for health on a clean-cut basis with effect from April 1, 2021.

According to a circular issued by IRDAI, companies that discontinue a one-year reinsurance treaties on a clean-cut basis are required to hold unearned premium reserve, which in this case resulted in an additional reserve of Rs 437.12 crore with a corresponding increase in loss before tax and reduction in reserves and surplus as of March 31, 2021 in accordance with IRDAI regulations. The impact of its withdrawal from the treaty resulted in an impact of reinsurance - portfolio entry on its revenue account of Rs 483.27 crore in FY21.

In addition, as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, the company has seen an increase in claims across the network. The increase in net paid claims due to the Covid-19 accounted for 30 percent of total net paid claims by value in FY21.

The company has a strong capital position with a solvency ratio of 2.23x as of March 31, 2021, compared to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) prescribed control level of 1.50x.

8) Promoters and Shareholding

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Safecrop Investments India LLP and WestBridge AIF I are the promoters of the company. Promoters currently hold 59.32 percent stake in the company.

Safecrop Investments India LLP hold 45.32 percent shareholding in the company, while ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has 14 percent stake in the company and his wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (not a promoter) owns 3.26 percent stake.

WestBridge, an alternative investment fund (AIF), currently does not hold any equity shares of the company. WestBridge holds 99.99 percent of the partnership interest in Safecrop.

9) Management

Venkatasamy Jagannathan is the Chairman and CEO of the company. He holds master's degree of arts in economics from the Annamalai University. Tamil Nadu. He has more than 47 years of experience in the insurance industry. He has previously worked with United India Insurance Company in the capacity of chairman cum managing director.

Subbarayan Prakash is the Managing Director of the company. He holds a bachelor's degree in medicine and surgery from the Bharathidasan University, Tamil Nadu and a master's degree in surgery in the branch of general surgery from the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University. He has several years of experience as a surgeon and has previously worked with Saudi Operation & Maintenance Company as a specialist in general surgery/traumatology.

Anand Shankar Roy is the Managing Director of the company. He holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from the University of Madras and a post graduate diploma in management from International Management Institute, New Delhi. He has 21 years of experience in the insurance industry and has previously worked with American Express Travel Related Services and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

Sumir Chadha, Deepak Ramineedi, and Utpal Hemendra Sheth are Non-Executive Nominee Directors on the board. Rohit Bhasin, Anisha Motwani, Berjis Minoo Desai, Kaarthikeyan Devarayapuram Ramasamy, Rajni Sekhri Sibal, and Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal are Independent Directors on the board.

Nilesh Kambli is the Chief Financial Officer of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Mumbai. He has cleared the final examination held by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has previously worked with Bharti AXA General Insurance Company, Citicorp Finance (India) and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

Aneesh Srivastava is the Chief Investment Officer of the company. He holds a bachelor's degree in science and a master's degree in business administration from the Lucknow University. He has over 25 years of experience in fund management and the insurance industry. He has previously worked with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, IDBI Fortis Life Insurance Company, India Advisory Partners and Sahara India.

10) Lead Managers and Listing

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, Citigroup Global Markets India and ICICI Securities are the global co-coordinators and book running lead managers to the issue.

CLSA India, Credit Suisse Securities (India) and Jefferies India are the book running lead managers to the issue. Ambit, DAM Capital Advisors, and IIFL Securities are the co-book running lead managers to the issue.

Equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange.