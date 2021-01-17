Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies refiles IPO papers with Sebi

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies, a leading India-based diversified gaming and sports media platform, has refiled the draft red herring prospectus with the capital market regulator Sebi on January 14, for its initial public offering.

It had also filed DRHP in February 2018, which was received approval from the Sebi in April 2018, but could not launch the issue.

The public issue is a complete offer for sale of 49,65,476 equity shares by promoters and investors.

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Turtle Entertainment Gmbh, Seedfund2 International are the key investors in the company. IIFL had invested Rs 327 crore in November 2017 and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Rs 182 crore in December 2017, while the Nazara itself invested around Rs 300 crore in the last five years.

Vikash Mittersain, Nitish Mittersain and Mitter Infotech LLP are the promoters of the company, holding 250 equity shares, 10,11,453 equity shares and 59,55,125 equity shares respectively, representing 24.06 percent of the pre-offer paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Vikash Mittersain is the Chairman and Managing Director of the company, and Nitish Mittersain is the Joint Managing Director.

Earlier this month, WestBridge Capital exited the company by selling shares worth Rs 500 crore to Plutus Wealth Management LLP and its associates. According to Nazara, WestBridge had received total sale consideration of around Rs 1,000 crore (including the current sale of Rs 500 crore to Plutus) against its investment of around Rs 22.6 crore.

Nazara Technologies is a leading India-based diversified gaming and sports media platform with a presence in India and across emerging and developed global markets such as Africa and North America, with offerings across the interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning ecosystems.

The company owns some of the most recognisable IP, including WCC and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, Nodwin and Sportskeeda in eSports and eSports media, and Halaplay Technologies Private Limited (Halaplay) and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games. Nazara was among the first entrants in the Indian market in eSports (through Nodwin) and cricket simulation (through Nextwave).

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India are the book running lead managers to the issue.