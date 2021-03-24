Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies IPO share allotment expected soon; here's how to check

live bse live

The IPO share allotment of Nazara Technologies is likely to be finalised today. The Rs 583-crore offer had last week seen a subscription of 175.46 times during the March 17-19 period.

Given that it is completely an offer for sale issue, the company will not receive any funds.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies will finalise the share allotment on March 24, as per the schedule available in the red herring prospectus.

The investor can check the share allotment either on registrar's website or the BSE website.

On the website of IPO registrar, the investor has to select 'Nazara Technologies Limited-IPO' in the main dropdown menu. Then in the next field choose between PAN, Application Number, or DP Client ID. After entering the details, click on 'search'.

On the BSE website, one needs to check Equity option in the Issue Type field, then select the name of the issue as Nazara Technologies from the dropdown menu. Next, enter the application number and PAN number and click on 'search' button.

Funds will be refunded or unblocked from ASBA account around March 25 and eligible investors will get shares in their demat account around March 26.

Nazara Technologies will start trading on the bourses around March 30.

Grey market is an unofficial platform where shares trade well before the bidding in IPO begins.​

The premium on its shares in the grey market has been declining, but is still strong as compared to the others. Currently, the premium is around 65 percent (Rs 720-730) over the issue price of Rs 1,101 per share, the IPO Watch data showed.