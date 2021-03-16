Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies IPO opens tomorrow: 10 things to know

live bse live

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies will launch its initial public offering on March 17. This will be the 14th public issue this year after Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Indigo Paints, Home First Finance Company, Stove Kraft, Brookfield Indian REIT, Nureca, RailTel Corporation, Heranba Industries, MTAR Technologies, Easy Trip Planners, Anupam Rasayan, Laxmi Organic Industries and Craftsman Automation.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the offer.

Here are 10 key things to know about the issue and the company:

1) IPO Dates

The public offer will open for bidding on March 17 and will close on March 19, 2021. The anchor book opened for a day on March 16.

2) Price Band

The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 1,100-1,101 per equity share.

3) Public Issue

The IPO of 52,94,392 equity shares is a complete offer for sale issue. Investors, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund - Series 4, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund - Series 5, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund - Series 2 and IIFL Special Opportunities Fund - Series 3, together will sell 43,87,863 equity shares through offer for sale (OFS).

For the rest, Promoter Mitter Infotech LLP will offload 6,91,900 equity shares, Good Game Investment Trust will sell 1.5 lakh shares, Seedfund 2 International 25,000 shares, Porush Jain 23,725 shares, Azimuth Investments 14,959 equity shares and Seedfund 2 India 945 equity shares.

The company has reserved up to Rs 2 crore worth of shares for its employees. Eligible employees could get these shares at a discount of 10 percent to the offer price, that is Rs 110 per share.

Investors can put in a minimum bid for 13 equity shares and in multiples of 13 equity shares thereafter, which translates to a minimum application size of Rs 14,313 at higher price band.

4) Objectives of the Issue

As it is fully an offer for sale issue, the company will not get any money and all the money, excluding offer expenses, will go to the shareholders that are selling their stake.

5) Company Profile

Nazara Technologies is the leading India-based diversified gaming and sports media platform with presence in India and across emerging and developed global markets, such as Africa and North America.

It offers products across segments - interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning ecosystems, including World Cricket Championship (WCC) and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, Nodwin and Sportskeeda in eSports and eSports media, and Halaplay and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games.

The company develops content in India for the Indian as well as global audience, which resulted in an average of 40.17 million monthly active users (MAUs) for FY20 and 57.54 million MAUs across all games for the nine-month period ended December 2020.

In addition to a strong portfolio of offerings, its growth is also driven by the strong tailwinds for the segment with a further acceleration in demand for the content in 2020 on account of COVID-19.

6) Strengths

a) The company believes its current position of leadership in India across diversified set of offerings provides a strong foundation for continued growth.

b) The company has a portfolio of premium intellectual property and content across regions and businesses.

c) It has large and engaged community of users, with attractive monetisation opportunities.

d) The company has expanded portfolio of business offerings through multiple acquisitions, and successfully integrated these businesses into operations.

e) It has profitable platform model benefitting from India growth story with limited regulatory risk.

f) The company has strong leadership team backed by marquee investors.

7) Strategies

The company intends to continue to build on its leading market position and growth opportunity in India. It intends to continue global expansion, leveraging the existing distribution network.

The company seeks to enhance existing offerings and increase monetisation opportunities. It intends to launch new IP and titles across content and games to further tap into the large US market and to expand into Spanish, French and German-speaking geographies.

The company intends to continue pursuing strategic investment and acquisition opportunities, including increasing stakes in existing investments, to grow user base, deepen market penetration and further expand offerings and products into complementary categories and new markets.

The company intends to continue to drive operations based on people-centric policies and practices.

It seeks to further build the existing technology stack to enhance existing platform.

8) Financials

Nazara Technologies has focused on growing a profitable business with an emphasis on self-sustainability rather than relying on external investments. This is reflected in its fund-raising history.

The company has raised Rs 12.63 crore (in two tranches in 2005 and 2007) and Rs 76.53 crore in 2018. As a result, the company has historically been EBITDA positive and have generated sufficient cash flows from operations. It resulted in a cash and cash equivalents and other bank balances of Rs 184.28 crore as at September 30, 2020.

The company achieved EBITDA of Rs 12.65 crore in the six month period ended September 2020, as compared to Rs 9.11 crore in FY20. EBITDA margins in the six month period ended September 2020 stood at 6.11 percent, as compared to 3.48 percent in FY20.

Nazara reported a 45.9 percent growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 247.51 crore in FY20 with loss at Rs 26.61 crore compared to profit of Rs 6.71 crore in previous year. In FY19, profit increased sharply by 556.2 percent to Rs 6.71 crore, but revenue fell 1.4 percent to Rs 169.7 crore compared to FY18.

For the six months period ended September 2020, the company reported loss at Rs 10.11 crore on revenue of Rs 200.46 crore.

9) Promoters, Shareholding and Investors

Among promoters, Vikash Mittersain holds 250 equity shares in the company, Nitish Mittersain holds 10,11,453 equity shares and Mitter Infotech LLP holds 59,55,125 equity shares, which total representing 22.88 percent of the pre-offer paid-up equity capital of the company.

Vikash Mittersain is the Chairman and Managing Director of the company. He has been associated as Director of the company since its incorporation. He is also the founder and president of India Business Group (Chamber of Commerce).

Nitish Mittersain is the Joint Managing Director of the company. He founded the company in 1999 and has been associated in the promotion of company for the last 20 years. He is also a trustee of the Dr B K Goyal Heart Foundation and India Business Group (Chamber of Commerce).

Kuldeep Jain, Sasha Mirchandani, Shobha Jagtiani and Probir Roy are the Non-Executive, Independent Directors on the board. Rajiv Agarwal and Karan Bhagat are Non-Executive Directors.

Rakesh Shah is the Chief Financial Officer of the company. He has been associated with the company since May 2010. He has more than 24 years of experience in financial, administration and management accounting. He has been associated with Yahoo India, ANZ International, Electronic Data Systems, Vinmar International India, Mazda Colors.

Manish Agarwal is the Chief Executive Officer of the company. He has been associated with the company since June 2015. He has approximately 20 years of experience in various fields including the gaming space and marketing. He was associated with Reliance Games, Zapak Mobile Games and Zapak Digital Entertainment. Prior to that he was associated with UTV Software Communications, Rediff.com India, and Hindustan Lever.

The company has been backed by marquee investors including IIFL, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Utpal Sheth. Arpit Khandelwal held 11.32 percent stake in the company, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala with 10.82 percent stake, Plutus Wealth Management LLP with 6.57 percent, and IIFL has 19.87 percent shareholding as of March 10, 2021.

10) Allotment, Refunds and Listing Dates

After closing the offer subscription, Nazara in consultation with book running lead managers, will finalise the IPO share allocation around March 24. The company will initiate refunds for anchor investors, if any, and unblock funds from ASBA account around March 25, while the shares will get credited to the eligible investors' demat accounts around March 26, as per the schedule available in the prospectus.

And finally the commencement of trading in equity shares on the bourses will take place with effect from around March 30.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.