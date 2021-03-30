English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates by Tata AIA Life Insurance & Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies debuts strong at Rs 1,990, a 81% premium

Nazara Technologies has marketfirst positions in India across sports simulation and eSports. The company's eSports content business grew by 60 percent in FY20 from FY19 and has grown by nine times in the last three financial years.

Moneycontrol News
March 30, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies had a stellar debut as the share opened with a massive 80.74 percent premium on March 30.

The impressive start was expected considering that the IPO was subscribed 175.46 times, the company's strong revenue growth trajectory with a successful business model, rising smartphone penetration with more youngsters taking to gaming and a strong portfolio of premium intellectual properties. Analysts had expected the listing premium of 50-67 percent.

The stock started off the first trade on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 1,990, rising Rs 889 compared to the issue price of Rs 1,101. On the BSE, it began the trade with a 79.02 percent premium at Rs 1,971.

It was trading at Rs 1,913.30 on the National Stock Exchange, rising 73.8 percent with a volume of 18.09 lakh equity shares, while on the BSE, it traded at Rs 1,917.75, up 74.18 percent with a volume of 1.53 lakh equity shares, at 10:02 hours IST.

The company raised Rs 583 crore through its public issue during March 17-19, which was an offer for sale by shareholders.

Close

Related stories

Nazara Technologies is a leading India-based diversified gaming and sports media platform with a big presence in the domestic market and across emerging and developed markets, offering interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning ecosystems.

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

The company owns some of the most recognisable IP, including WCC and CarromClash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, Nodwin and Sportskeeda in eSports and eSports media, and Halaplay Technologies and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games.

It has market-first positions in India across sports simulation and eSports. The eSports content business for Nazara grew by 60 percent in FY20 from FY19 and has grown by 9x times in the last three financial years.

After reporting a 1.4 percent decline in revenue in FY19, the company posted strong revenue growth of 45.9 percent in FY20 to Rs 247.5 crore The company had already reported a revenue of Rs 200 crore for the six months period ended September 2020. It had posted a loss since FY20 after it increased spending significantly on advertising and promotion.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IPO - New Listings #Nazara Technologies
first published: Mar 30, 2021 09:59 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.